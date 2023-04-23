Goffredo’s gesture amuses the fans. Here’s what he did

Kill two birds with one stone. It may be a simple saying, but some take it literally. This is the case of Goffredo Cerza, Aurora Ramazzotti’s partner who, to combine business with pleasure, uses the container where the sparkling wine is kept cool to also place his son’s milk. To show it is himself in a story Instagram where it shows the bottles side by side: one for mum and dad toasting and celebrating Sunday and Sunday for little Caesar. Close but different. An ingenious technique.

II principe

He was born a few weeks ago, but Cesare is already the prince of the Hunziker-Ramazzotti house. In love with her grandson, showgirl Michelle Hunziker often talks about her grandson and her grandmother. A few days ago, Aurora spent the day with her and Michelle herself took care of her little one. In fact, in her stories, Michelle said: “Now mom is resting, I’ll take care of you frugolino”, adding a little red heart. In the next story, Michelle is lying on the sofa with the little dog Odin and says: «Do you hear this? It’s white noise because our baby is in the house and in fact you have to be quiet». The next image portrays the little dog who in turn fell asleep curled up and Michelle wrote: “Everyone is sleeping here now”, complete with an emoticon with tears of laughter.

