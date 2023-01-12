From Captain Max to Dj Max. As if nothing had happened. These are the monikers of Srdjan Golubovic, who today makes a living as a DJ and organizing night events, but until recently was known for being accused of committing war crimes during the 1990s Balkan war, when he was part of of the “Tigers of Serbia” by Željko Ražnatović, also known as Arkan.

The allegations against Golubovic state that he took part in massacres of civilians and that he allegedly also kicked the bodies of the victims.

Thirty years ago a photo of him, published in Time, became the symbolic image of the monstrosity of war: it is April 2, 1992, we are in Bijeljina, Golubovic is portrayed wearing a pair of white glasses, a rifle in one hand and in the ‘another tourist’s cigarette, he has one foot raised and ready to kick a woman who has just been killed in the head.

That woman was called Tifa Sabanovic and she was the mother of Alma Sabanovic, who today wonders “why is that man free to live as he wants?”. Because Golubovic can spend his life undisturbed, working in clubs and having fun.

After thirty years, Captain Max, as his accomplices called him, became Dj Max. He lives his life peacefully, got married, bought a dog and founded the record company Ultra Groove Records. Between one club and another he also achieved success.

All without justice knocking on his door. The International Court in The Hague never dealt with Golubovic and the Serbian police arrested and released him in 2012. Now the International Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia has also been dismantled. Ana, like so many victims of that war, no longer expects justice.