Sports

Buffon, target 50 years between goal for Parma

Buffon, target 50 years between goal for Parma

Against Inter he showed that Parma can count on him. On the pitch or with advice: “Until I’m so good…”

The secret is not setting limits, living in the present and having the ability to surprise yourself, at the end of each day, by observing how far you’ve managed to get. Gigi Buffon doesn’t defy time, it would be an act of presumption that would surely see him as a loser: if anything, he lets himself be carried away, if he makes him a friend, he doesn’t tease him with useless proclamations and goes on hoping that his muscles support him and his emotions accompany him. As happened on Tuesday evening at San Siro, in the Coppa Italia against Inter.

