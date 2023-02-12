The energy crisis, as we well know by now, is affecting not only Italy but the entire European continent. This is due to the continuous conflicts in Ukraine that erupted during the first months of 2022, and have brought about many problems at the level of the whole continent, by extension.

First of all we undoubtedly mention the crazy increase in the cost of raw materials (such as peanut seed oil and other similar products), with the consequent inflation at the level of the entire food sector. To this was added later the cost of energy, both in terms of energy, as well as for methane gas.

Energy companies have found themselves practically forced to raise the cost of their monthly bills, creating quite a stir across the continent. Fortunately, the European nations (and their governments) have moved rather quickly, implementing several important measures.

In the case of the Italian government, for example, we must necessarily mention all the tax breaks for the purchase of new generation household appliances, as well as the incentives for the installation of photovoltaic systems, and the 150 euro energy bonus which can be seamlessly deducted from the cost of your monthly energy bills.

Unfortunately, this was not enough for millions of Italian families, who despite the invaluable aid from the Italian government, found themselves more than close to the poverty line, no longer able to bear the weight of such huge bills.

Useful tips

Therefore, today we have decided to provide you with some useful tricks to consume less energy, in order to consequently save on the next energy bills that you will receive at home. Heating is without a doubt one of the most consistent items when it comes to consumption within the home, especially in the cold autumn and winter months like the ones we are experiencing in this period.

Today in this case we recommend the use of a bioethanol fireplacewhich really represents an excellent solution to save considerable sums at the end of the year. Bioethanol is in fact a purely biological fuelwhich therefore also allows us to pollute significantly less.

This type of fireplace is enclosed within a glass protection, which provides for the presence of a container that will house the bioethanol that will act as fuel, quickly and easily. Bioethanol will burn in a gradual and controlled manner, allowing you to heat the entire domestic environment, significantly saving compared to traditional methane gas systems.