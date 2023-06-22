Google Pixel 7 now available at a super price on Amazon!

After the official announcement of the Prime Day 2023, Amazon Italy has inaugurated a new promotion, perfect for all those who want to buy a smartphone with excellent technical specifications at an exceptional price. We are talking about the Google Pixel 7which represents one of the latest devices marketed by the US company and is now sold at €543.53 instead of €649.00. A promotion not to be underestimated, especially if you are considering buying a perfect device for the upcoming summer holidays.

The Google Pixel 7, as we specified at the beginning, has a respectable technical data sheet, in fact it is considered an authentic flagship. The heart of the Pixel 7 is the processor Google Tensor G2powerful and intelligent, supported by 8 GB in RAM e 128GB of internal memory. Also, the chip Titan M2 guarantees you the maximum security of your personal data and your fingerprints.

As for the multimedia sector, this smartphone boasts a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with high resolution and smooth refresh rate, protected by scratch and impact resistant Gorilla Glass Victus. Thanks to its 50 MP rear camera with optical stabilizer and 10.8 MP front camera, you will be able to capture every detail and every nuance, even with the 12 MP ultra-wide angle mode.

The smartphone of the US house also promises cutting-edge connectivity, given that the antennas of the are present inside 5Gof the WiFi 6E he was born in Bluetooth 5.2, without forgetting the integrated NFC chip to pay quickly and easily. All this is powered by a battery that ensures good autonomy, with the possibility of recharging it quickly and wirelessly at 20W.

In short, those who want a fast and reliable device that offers them the best of Google’s features and innovations will find the Pixel 7 the ideal smartphone for your needs. For only €543.53 Don’t miss out on this great savings opportunity!

