Goran Gluhaković from OK band about Marina Tucaković | Entertainment

Goran Gluhaković, frontman of the “OK band” group, recalled his collaboration with the late Marina Tucaković.

Goran Gluhaković, singer and frontman of the group “OK band” still enjoys great popularity today, and their “ace in the sleeve” was the song “Ferrari”, which they released in 1999.

The song is still their identity today, and it was Goran who admitted that he was skeptical when it came to it, and that he didn’t even want to record it at first. He revealed that he was actually distrustful when it came to the whole album done by Marina Tucaković, although this move turned out to be a complete hit in the end.

“I didn’t see myself in that direction, even though the complete album was exactly the way I wanted, and Marina Tucaković gave me the lyrics to ‘Ferrari’ only at the end. It was the only lyrics that I didn’t know, because I actually got it when I came to the studio myself. When I saw that title, I turned pale, I wondered what this is after so many beautiful songs?!” Goran recalled and added that he still left everything to the professional that Marina was.

“Very simply, Marina convinced me to record it because she had a great influence on me, she was someone I trusted a lot and I was never wrong when I listened to her. I was actually wrong when I didn’t listen to her,” the singer pointed out and revealed what happened when he didn’t follow Marina’s advice the first time.

“I remember recording one album, where she begged me not to do it like that, and when I left the studio, she called Zika from ‘Zana’ and told him that it’s better to hit my head now than later. either because I wanted to do some more solid rock and roll, and she wasn’t for that. I wanted to experiment somehow,” admitted the frontman of the “Ok Band” group, who claims that no matter what kind of repertoire the singer finds himself in, he should “play it up” when it’s about musical trends.



