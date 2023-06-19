USA win Nations League final against Canada

The USA won the final of the Nations League against Canada 2-0 (2-0). In the duel between the two co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup, Chris Richards (12th) and Folarin Balogun (34th) scored for the US team on Sunday (local time) in Las Vegas and made the title defense perfect. Both goals were prepared by Christian Pulisic.

In the match for third place in the Nations League of the North and Central American Association CONCACAF, the national team of Mexico had previously prevailed 1-0 against Panama.

