MOSCOW – Vladimir Polyakov is one of the men who in recent years has been closest to Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader died on Tuesday at the age of 91 after a “prolonged and serious illness”. For thirty years his spokesman, Poljakov was also the press secretary of his Foundation.

Yesterday it was his turn to announce that the funeral home will be set up on Saturday in the Hall of Columns in the House of Trade Unions where the bodies of other Soviet leaders were once exhibited, from Vladimir Lenin to Josif Stalin.