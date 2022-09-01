The first words in black and white of the former PSG: “As I said to friends and family: either Juve or no other”. He has chosen the number 32 shirt and will be available for Fiorentina

“Or Juve, or none”. Clear ideas and a promise kept, Leandro Paredes waited until the last useful moment for the call from Turin. Which came, as per word given at the beginning of the summer, when the Bianconeri sensed the concrete possibility of bringing him back to Italy. “I am happy to be here at Juventus, together with this group, in this club – he told the club channel -. I’ve wanted to be here for a long time, so I’m happy ”.

DREAM — For the Argentine it is a dream come true. “For me it’s the dream team – he said -. I have had the opportunity to come here for many years, this time I didn’t want to miss it. I have always said to my friends and family: ‘Either Juve, or nobody’. I’m very happy”. She finds in Turin Angel Di Maria, with whom “there has not only been a relationship of friendship for many years between us but also between our families. Being here together in another team is something special ”.

OBJECTIVE — Paredes, who did his first training session with his new teammates this morning, will go back to wearing jersey number 32: “A number that I used a lot. In Argentina, at Boca, but also at Empoli and Roma. It is a number that has given me so much “. The goal with Juve: “Surely I can still grow a lot, I want to do it. You can learn something every day in football. I want to keep winning, that’s the goal we have: I want to give my contribution to the team to achieve it ”. See also Conte and Tuchel, the disciplinary procedure of the Federation is triggered

