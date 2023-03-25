Home World Gordon Moore, Silicon Valley guru and co-founder of Intel, has died. Tim Cook: “Visionary”
World

Gordon Moore, Silicon Valley guru and co-founder of Intel, has died. Tim Cook: “Visionary”

by admin
Gordon Moore, Silicon Valley guru and co-founder of Intel, has died. Tim Cook: “Visionary”

For Tim Cook, “the world has lost a giant with Gordon Mooreone of the founders of Silicon Valley and a true visionary, who paved the way for the technological revolution”. The Apple CEO commented on the death of Gordon Moore, philanthropist, co-founder of Intel and creator of the theory on the technological evolution of chip for computers. She was 94 years old. He predicted that the processing power of the computer it would be doubled each year, then revised in two. Intuition notes how Moore’s lawbecame the foundation of the computer processor industry and influenced the computer revolution PC.

Doctor of chemistry, in 1968 he created NM Electronics in collaboration with the physicist Robert Noycenicknamed the “mayor of Silicon Valley“. A few months later, the two bought the name Intel for 15 thousand dollars. Gordon Moore became the company’s chief executive officer from 1979 to 1987. In 1971, Intel commercialized the first microprocessor: a revolution. The company is today the largest semiconductor manufacturer in the United States States United and the third largest in the world by turnover, behind the South Korean company Samsung and Taiwanese TSMC.

In 1965, while working for another company, the Fairchild SemiconductorGordon Moore predicted, in an article published by the magazine Electronics, that the density of transistors in microprocessors would double every year. He modified his theory of it in 1975, calculating a doubling every two years. Carver Mead, another microchip pioneer, gave the name ‘Moore’s Law’ to this principle which is still valid after decades. This evolution has made it possible to democratize information technology and electronics, first with personal computers, then with various devices, up to the mobile phone. Specialists predict that Moore’s law will soon no longer apply due to physical limitations to the integration of transistor its a microprocessor.

See also  «Putin on Covid? Since 24 February the world has changed»- Corriere TV

Previous Article

Tornadoes and heavy storms over the state of Mississippi, at least 21 dead and thousands left homeless. Pictures of the devastation online

You may also like

Mississippi, catastrophic tornado flattens everything. The search for...

At least 19 people have died in Mississippi...

The story of the principal forced to resign...

Tornadoes and heavy storms over the state of...

Flash 120, iliad’s offer for spring

Salt and Starlink of SpaceX, the agreement that...

LIVE Figure skating, 2023 World Championships LIVE: Matteo...

Auto, agreement made between Germany and Brussels: green...

The New Raemon shares the previously unreleased “Aurora...

Noel Gallagher, acoustic and orchestral in “Dead To...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy