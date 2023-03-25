Moldova. One of the poorest countries in Europe. Russian missiles shot down by Ukraine land on its territory, war is literally raging behind the threshing floors. Pro-Russian demonstrations are taking place in the country, government officials are talking about an imminent coup by Moscow, as has been the case for years in the Moldovan region of Transnistria. Against these backdrops, the Czech national football team will play a Euro 2024 qualification duel with Moldova at the stadium in the metropolis of Chisinau on Monday. So it is most transparent to ask: is the holding of such a sporting event safe for their actors?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

