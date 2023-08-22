Government Declares Non-Working Day due to Tropical Storm Franklin

Government orders non-working day and extends it to Wednesday due to tropical storm Franklin

SANTO DOMINGO – The Dominican government has ordered a non-working day starting at noon on Tuesday and extending it to the whole of Wednesday due to the passage of tropical storm Franklin over Dominican territory. This decision was made due to the prolonged incidence of the storm, which will bring abundant rainfall.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Labor, Luis Miguel de Camps, after a meeting called by President Luis Abinader to coordinate with officials and relief agencies on the measures to be taken before the storm’s passage.

The measure is included in a decree instructing the Ministry of Public Administration and the Ministry of Labor to establish the necessary resolutions. Minister de Camps urged the population to follow the recommendations of relief agencies.

According to the latest bulletin from the National Meteorological Office (Onamet), at 4:00 this afternoon, the center of the storm was located near latitude 14.5 north 70.3 west, about 440 kilometers south/southwest of Santo Domingo. The storm is accompanied by strong winds with maximums of 85 kilometers/hour and gusts of up to 95 kilometers outside its center. The storm is moving west at about four miles per hour and is expected to gradually shift to the west/northwest and then northwest within the next 24 hours.

The government’s decision to declare a non-working day aims to ensure the safety of the population and minimize the potential risks posed by the storm. Authorities are urging residents to stay informed about weather updates and follow the instructions of local authorities and relief agencies.

The Ministry of Public Administration and the Ministry of Labor are working together to establish the necessary resolutions to implement the non-working day and ensure compliance across the country.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions, such as securing loose objects and staying indoors during the storm. Relief agencies are prepared to respond to any emergencies and provide assistance to affected areas.

The government will continue monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates on any further measures that may be needed to ensure the safety and well-being of the population.

The non-working day and extended closure of government offices and businesses demonstrate the government’s commitment to prioritizing the safety and security of its citizens in times of natural disasters.

