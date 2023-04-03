Despite a perhaps unexpected home defeat against Milan, and a more than convincing one, Napoli still has a huge 16-point advantage over the closest follower.

Napoli experienced a real result debacle, and that in the middle of Naples!

Few could have expected that Milan, which was in a rather bad shape and in a series of three games without a win, would deal a real blow to the leader of the championship, which is undisputed this season.

Even the biggest pessimists among the local fans at the “Diego Maradona” stadium did not believe that the scoreboard would read 0:4 after 90 and a half minutes, but it happened.

Lucian Spalletti’s team suffered only one home defeat this season, a total of two in the previous 27 matches, but tonight nothing went their way, while the former champion (20 points behind the Neapolitans) finally played a game to admire.

And how the absence of the league’s top scorer, injured, was felt in the Napoli game Viktora Osimena. The Nigerian suffered an injury during representative duties, but also lost the talic mask which brought him a lot of luck this season.

Already in the first half hour, it was clear that the Neapolitans were not writing well. In the 17th minute, Brahim Diaz broke free from the keeper brilliantly and scored Rafaela Lea, and the Portuguese reacted perfectly and checked Alex Meret.

After a phenomenal assist for Lea, Diaz joined the scorers as well. He completely kicked out Marijo Rui with a terrible trick and already in the 25th minute the scoreboard read a somewhat surprising 0:2.

A similar picture in the continuation of the field. Leao danced on the field, and then sealed the fate of the already seen new champion of Italy with a second goal at the end of the hour. However, that was not the end of the problems for the home team. Alexis Salemaker in the 67th minute he walked through the indolent defense of Napoli and scored for an unreal 0:4. There is no need to mention that for the first time this season, the “Parthenopei” conceded four goals.

ALL IN THE SIGN OF THE GUEST The seventh game in a row in the duel between Napoli and Milan was triumphed by the visiting team, and interestingly, for the third year in a row, Milan celebrated in Naples. The Neapolitans haven’t won at home against the Rossoneri for five years.

However, despite this setback, Spalletti’s team is still convincingly in first place. The leader of Lazio, who celebrated today in Monza with a phenomenal goal by Sergej Milinković-Savić, “escapes” with a huge 16 points, and Milan, who returned to the third position with 51 points, had much more needed points, one more than city rivals Inter and Roma.

SERIES A – ROUND 28:

Bologna – Udinese 3:0 (2:0)

/Poš 3, Moro 12, Barou 49/

Monca – Lazio 0:2 (0:1)

/Pedro 13, Milinković-Savić 56/

Spice – Salernitana 1:1 (0:1)

/Šomurodov 70 – Kaldara ag 43/

Roma – Sampdoria 3:0 (0:0)

/Vajnaldum 57, Dibala 88 pen, El Sharavi 90+4/

Naples – Milan 0:4 (0:2)

/Leao 17, 59, Diaz 25, Salemakers 67/

Played on Saturday:

Cremonese – Atalanta 1:3 (0:1)

/Ćofani 56 pen – De Ron 44, Boga 72, Lukman 90+3/

Inter – Fiorentina 0:1 (0:0)

/Bonaventure 53/

Juventus – Verona 1:0 (0:0)

/Kin 55/

Monday:

Empoli – Leće (18.30)

Sassuolo – Turin (20.45)