Government Party Accused of Buying Support from Other Political Entities

Title: Former President Accuses Government of Buying Support in Political Campaigns

Santo Domingo, Jul 1 (EFE) – President of the People’s Force (FP), Leonel Fernández, criticized the ruling party and its officials for resorting to the “purchase of militants” from rival political parties as a key campaign strategy.

Fernández expressed his concerns during an assembly of leaders from Greater Santo Domingo and Monte Plata, which took place in the capital city, as per his communications office. He condemned the government’s actions, stating that they have abandoned their claims of integrity, morality, and corruption-fighting, resorting to the distribution of large sums of money to win corrupted individuals over.

According to Fernández, those who sell their loyalty lack conscience, ideology, and belief in the people. He emphasized that their actions tarnish their reputation and weaken public perception and evaluation of the ruling party.

In addition, the former president highlighted that the government is aware of being just three points behind in public support and is attempting to create the perception that they are close to securing victory in the first round of elections, which Fernández believes is not possible. He argued that the country’s economy has only grown by 1.2 percent in the first half of the pre-election year, questioning the possibility of a government being re-elected with such underwhelming economic performance.

Fernández concluded the event by outlining the Fuerza del Pueblo’s goal of obtaining two million members within the main opposition political organization. The gathering aimed to review and discuss strategies to achieve this target.

These allegations by the former president shed light on the underhanded tactics employed by the ruling party and raise concerns about the integrity and fairness of the political landscape in the Dominican Republic.

