The recent Year 3 Evening event hosted by popular Spanish YouTuber Ibai Llanos at the Cívitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid saw an exciting mix of soccer players, artists, and influencers gracing the red carpet. Among the headline-grabbing moments were the surprise appearances of soccer players from the Spanish League donning women’s handbags. Additionally, several notable performances from renowned artists made the event an unforgettable experience for the nearly 70,000 spectators in attendance.

The red carpet at the Year 3 Evening was a fashionable affair, with prominent personalities making a striking entrance. DJMaRiiO, a famous Spanish YouTuber, was one of the early attendees, accompanied by his girlfriend Noelia San Martín. Mexican streamer Samy ‘Rivers’ arrived from Mexico with her mysterious masked companion and participated in the evening’s fight. The Buyer brothers, Javi Ruiz and Eric Ruiz, known for their online presence, ensured they did not miss the much-anticipated event and arrived in style.

Adding a touch of sensuality to the red carpet were Spanish streamers Gemita and Lluna Clark, who mesmerized the crowd with their stunning appearances. Argentine singer and streamer Lit Killah, as well as influencer and singer Tuli Acosta, also graced the event with their star presence. Recognized streamer and YouTuber Spursito proudly sported his championship belt won in La Velada 2.

The red carpet also saw appearances from popular actors Óscar and Mario Casas, who captivated the audience with their charm. Mexican couple of streamers Ari Gameplays and Juan Guarnizo brought smiles to the faces of fans as they posed for photographs. Belén Esteban, a well-known Spanish TV presenter, added more star power to the event with her arrival.

However, one surprise appearance on the red carpet caused mixed reactions. Fede Valverde, the Uruguayan footballer from Real Madrid, attended the Year 3 Evening and faced some booing from fans, possibly due to his affiliation with rival team Atlético. Despite the reception, Valverde graciously posed for photos with adoring fans, including DJMaRiiO.

In terms of fashion, Gerard Piqué, the professional Catalan soccer player, caught attention by sporting blue ‘space’ glasses. The former athlete wore the eye-catching eye-oo glasses, Volcanite Blue model, valued at 390 euros. Piqué was present to support his close friend Ibai Llanos, who hosted the event.

The Evening of Year 3 featured several captivating performances by renowned artists. The evening’s music began with the Spanish band Estopa, consisting of brothers David and José Manuel Muñoz. The Argentine singer María Becerra impressed the massive crowd with her talent. Despite initially announcing inability to attend, Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Eladio Carrión made a surprise appearance on stage and even performed alongside Ibai Llanos and Bizarrap.

Another notable performance came from Colombian artist Feid, who delivered a sensational 15-minute set, driving the audience wild. The singer, recently connected romantically to Karol G, performed several fan-favorite songs, sparking excitement among sports enthusiasts. Additionally, during his performance, rapper Ferxxo gifted Ibai Llanos glasses identical to his own signature eyewear.

Duki, an Argentine rapper and composer, also took the stage and showcased his talent, leaving a lasting impression. Furthermore, Spanish singer Quevedo got the entire audience involved with his music, while Puerto Rican reggaeton sensation Ozuna wrapped up the night by getting everyone on their feet.

In conclusion, the Year 3 Evening event hosted by Ibai Llanos brought together a diverse range of personalities, including soccer players, artists, and influencers. The surprise appearances of soccer players with women’s handbags added an unexpected twist to the red carpet fashion. Alongside astonishing performances by talented artists, the event at the Cívitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid became a memorable experience for both attendees and fans worldwide.

Date and Source: Published on July 1, 2023, by LaPrensa.hn.

