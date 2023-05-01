Gozo Festival goes ahead with Robbie Williams and Nils Frahm

Last March, Pixies they performed in A Coruña and Zaz in Vigo. Both shows were the ones that inaugurated the festival cycle Gozo Festival , which will last until November, offering the opportunity for the Galician public to enjoy some important national and international performances. Thus, one more proposal that adds to the cultural offer in multiple fields and disciplines that is developed in Galicia today.

For this reason, the programming of this cycle is plural and will take place throughout the year in different Galician cities, covering various musical styles in order to reach different types of audiences and ages, with the undoubted tourist and economic impact that this event entails. type of concerts and also giving visibility to the innumerable attractions of the Galician lands. Thus, we will be able to attend some appointments that have already become known as those of Robbie Williams, Martin Garrix, men g e Ivan Ferreiro (8 julioMonte do Gozo, Santiago de Compostela) and Nils Frahm (November 23Abanca Auditorium, Santiago de Compostela).