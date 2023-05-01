hypothesis Cristante in defense, Mourinho redesigns the team

Roma are in a total emergency ahead of the match against Monza. Starting from the defense, Smalling will be missing (he will try to return for the second leg with Leverkusen), Llorente (season over), Kumbulla (season over) and Karsdorp (season over). In midfield, however, there will be no Matic (suspended) and Belotti and probably Dybala will be absent in attack. They are joined by Bove who dislocated his shoulder during Rome-Milan but will try to be there in Monza and Wijnaldum that he may have recovered, but still doesn’t have minutes in his legs after the muscle injury. An emergency that hits the Giallorossi at a crucial moment of the season, in which the Europa League final and qualification for the Champions League through the championship are up for grabs. A team made up of veterans and completely remodeled will take the field with Monza: in defense Mancini, Cristante and Ibanez, Bryan will play the same role that Fonseca had assigned him and will have the license to advance in the offensive phase. In midfield, Camara could have a chance if Bove doesn’t recover. It is possible that Pellegrini will be withdrawn and his place in the trocar will be occupied by El Shaarawy and Solbakken (or Dybala). On the flanks Celik (or Zalewski) and Spinazzola, while Abraham will play in attack, the only center forward left.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Monza-Roma, the probable formations

Monza (3-4-2-1): 16 By Gregory; 55 Izzo, 3 P. Marì, 5 Caldirola; 84 Ciurria, 6 Rovella, 32 Pessina, 30 C. Augusto; 12 Senses, 17 Goats; 47 Danny Mota

A disp.: 89 Cragno, 91 Sorrentino, 2 Donati, 4 Marlon, 19 Birindelli, 26 Antov, 7 Pepin Machin, 8 Barberis, 10 Valoti, 11 Carboni, 22 Ranocchia, 28 Colpani, 80 Vignato, 9 Gytkjaer, 37 Petagna

All.: Palladini

Roma (3-4-2-1): 1 Rui Patricio; 23 Mancini, 4 Cristante, 3 Ibanez; 59 Zalewski, 52 Bove, 20 Camara, 37 Spinazzola; 7 Pilgrims, 18 Solbakken; 9 Abraham.

A disp.:99 Svilar, 66 Boer, 19 Celik, 60 Keramitsis, 68 Tahirovic, 55 Darboe, 62 Volpato, 21 Dybala, 92 El Shaarawy

All.: Mourinho

Stadio: U-Power Stadium

Date and time: 3 May 2023 at 21

Live: Dazn