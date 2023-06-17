Gps under the car of former Ars president Gianfranco Miccichè, “I would like to know who did it”

by palermolive.it – ​​8 hours ago

A GPS device has been found under Gianfranco Micciché’s car. To find out the escort of the former president of Ars at Punta Raisi airport who had just returned from the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi. The incident was reported to the police…

