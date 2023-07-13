Home » Grag Queen is the presenter of Drag Race Brasil – MONDO MODA
World

Grag Queen is the presenter of Drag Race Brasil – MONDO MODA

by admin
Grag Queen is the presenter of Drag Race Brasil – MONDO MODA

Grag Queen is the presenter of Drag Race Brasil – MONDO MODA

After much speculation, Grag Queen was finally announced as the host of Drag Race Brasil Brazilian version of the reality show commanded by Rupa. She was the winner of the first season of Queen of the Universe.

The announcement was made in a collaborative post by the drag queen with Paramount+which will be responsible for showing the episodes together with the WOW+. Still no official date, it will probably be in September.

In the promotional material, Grag wears it with a look inspired by a peacock and with colors from our flag.

Like this:

Like Loading…

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by the Journalist and Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

%d bloggers like this:

See also  Pakistan: a boat capsizes, 49 children drowned

You may also like

Chefs Campinas 2023 on Sunday, 07/16 – MONDO...

Fire Breaks Out at Astilleros del Golfo in...

We must stand alongside Ahmad Manasra and his...

Ex Udinese – Handanovic is free: no renewal...

France, unsuccessful searches for a 2-year-old boy who...

Connected beyond borders, Chadian bloggers at #237BloggerSummit –...

Thailand, no breakthrough: senators close to the coup...

Serbs kicked out of accommodation in Greece |...

The Threat of F-16s to Ukraine’s Nuclear Security:...

Svitolina angry because she is not in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy