Grag Queen is the presenter of Drag Race Brasil – MONDO MODA

Grag Queen is the presenter of Drag Race Brasil

After much speculation, Grag Queen was finally announced as the host of Drag Race Brasil Brazilian version of the reality show commanded by Rupa. She was the winner of the first season of Queen of the Universe.

The announcement was made in a collaborative post by the drag queen with Paramount+which will be responsible for showing the episodes together with the WOW+. Still no official date, it will probably be in September.

In the promotional material, Grag wears it with a look inspired by a peacock and with colors from our flag.

