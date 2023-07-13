Brandenburg: The family has to vacate the property and house because of mistakes made by the authorities

Real estate in Brandenburg

Family has to vacate property and house because of mistakes made by the authorities

Status: 12.07.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

Source: Daniel Naupold/dpa/symbol image

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

A mistake made during a foreclosure sale forces a family to vacate their property and home they built. In addition, the latter must be demolished within a year. This is what the Brandenburg Higher Regional Court has now decided.

A family from Rangsdorf south of Berlin has to leave the home they built themselves and hand over the property to the owner because of a faulty foreclosure auction. In addition, the family must have the house demolished within a year. This was decided by the 5th Senate of the Brandenburg Higher Regional Court in its judgment announced on Thursday. In addition, the family has to pay compensation to the owner for the use of the property. An appeal against the judgment was not admitted.

The family had acquired the approximately 1000 square meter property in 2010 at a foreclosure auction in the Luckenwalde district court. The building land was auctioned off because the heir to the property owed the city of Freiburg and was allegedly unavailable. After the family took out large loans and built their house there, the heir came forward and claimed the property back in court.

The Potsdam Regional Court then ruled in 2014 that the district court had failed to sufficiently search for the heir. Therefore, the foreclosure is not legal and the heir continues to be the owner of the property. This was confirmed by the Higher Regional Court and the surrender of the property including compensation has now been ordered. WELT reported on the case in 2018.

Read the report here

Brandenburg’s Justice Minister Susanne Hoffmann (CDU) had already announced in the state parliament’s legal committee that the state would compensate the family for the error of the district court.

also read

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

