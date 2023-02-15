Udinese continues to work in view of the next league matches. There is no good news, given that there are two new cautions

Udinese keep working in view of the next league matches, we’re talking about a team that urgently needs results. The next match, on Saturday evening against Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri, will be fundamental to say the least. Too long that the company can no longer find the way to victory and consequently we have to give everything on the field also because the beloved has shown that it is not a real winning battleship. At the same time, there is not exactly good news, given that in the last few hours the new cautionary list has been issued by the sports judge. Udinese officially enters in an emergency on his bands.

There are two new cautions and we are talking about Kingsley Ehizibue e Nehuen Perez. The first one who has already reached his fourth yellow card of the season and consequently starting from the next match will have to pay special attention. The second, on the other hand, has reached this goal by playing many more games and is also safer given that behind him (in the event of a missed match) there would be Cameroon central defender Enzo Ebosse. Not only the two of them, however, are part of this “naughty list”. Let’s also go and see all the other players who find themselves in this unpleasant situation and which absolutely must be managed.

All distrusted — There are now six players banned. As previously mentioned, the risk is that of a real emergency on the wings for a match. Is Ehizibue that Udogie they are subject to disqualification as soon as the next yellow card arrives and in addition to them there is also a player who is often used wide like captain Pereyra. In addition to the players just mentioned, there are also Walace, Bijol and Nehuen Perez himself. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest from the director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino. Here is the new Beto << See also Ukraine, is the West right to isolate Russia? The "party of peace" versus the "party of justice"

February 15 – 09:49

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

