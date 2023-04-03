Chelsea have parted ways with manager Graham Potter.

Source: Profimedia

Chelsea fired manager Graham Potter (47) after a painful defeat by Aston Villa (0:2) on Saturday, after which the “blues” fell to the bottom of the table.

The English expert led the “blues” from September 8, when the new American owner placed him on the bench, but he did not stay on it for long. He led the stumbling English and European giants to only 28 games, achieved 11 victories, with eight draws and experienced nine defeats.

“Chelsea announces that Grejen Potter has left the club. He has agreed to work with the club to ensure that this departure goes smoothly. During his time at the club, Grejen led us to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where we will play Real Madrid. We wish him let’s thank him for his effort and contribution. We wish him all the best in the future,” the club’s announcement about the former coach reads.

Chelsea struggled for a long time under the leadership of the former manager of Brighton, Swansea and Ostersund, the Swedish club who coached for seven and a half years. The owner of Chelsea, Tod Boley, apparently decided with his colleagues that it is time to try someone else, because the results are bad, despite the arrival of expensive reinforcements such as Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for 121 million, Wesli Fofana from Leicester for 80 million, Mihajlo Midrik from Shakhtar for 70 million euros and others.

Since Roman Abramovich’s departure from Chelsea last spring, after he was “disqualified” as the club’s director by the Premier League, chaos has largely reigned at Stamford Bridge and it doesn’t look like it will settle down any time soon. In a still hard-to-understand decision, the club parted ways with German expert Tomas Tuchel, whom Abramović brought and with whom he won the second Champions League title in his tenure, which began in 2003. Meanwhile, a huge amount of money was spent, and the first coach was not affected. Who will be the next solution?