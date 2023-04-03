Orange alert for bad weather tomorrow, Monday 3 April, on Calabria and Sicily, yellow for Abruzzo, Umbria, Molise, Basilicata and Puglia. The wave of bad weather brought about by a depression that reached Sardinia will move to southern Italy, bringing strong winds and abundant rainfall which in some cases will turn into hailstorms and thunderstorms. An intensification of northern ventilation is expected over most of Italy which will strengthen, up to a strong storm, especially along the coasts and in the Apennine sectors. Based on the forecasts available, the Civil Protection Department, in agreement with the regions involved, has issued a warning of adverse weather conditions. The most affected regions will be Sicily and Calabria, where scattered to widespread precipitation, predominantly downpours or thunderstorms, is expected from early morning, especially in the northern sectors of the island. The phenomena will be accompanied by heavy showers, frequent electrical activity, possible hailstorms and strong gusts of wind. The Civil Protection has issued an orange alert for some sectors and a yellow alert for the rest of the two regions. The warning forecasts from the early hours strong to stormy winds from the northern quadrants over Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Marche, Umbria, Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise, Campania, Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria and Sicily, with strong storm gusts especially along the coastal and Apennine sectors. Sea storms along exposed coasts.