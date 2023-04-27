Home » Gran Canaria Eurocup Final Turk Telekom Eurocup Oliver Stević plays for the Euroleague | Sports
It has been decided who will play in the deciding game – for the trophy and place in the Euroleague!

Ukraine will definitely not have a team in the Euroleague, because the Turkish Turk Telekom and the Spanish Gran Canaria will play in the final of the Eurocup. Ukrainian representative Prometheus lost this Wednesday in Riga, Latvia, in the semi-finals of the Eurocup against Turk Telekom 74:76, thus ending the team’s streak of 13 consecutive victories. Jerian Grant scored 19 points for the winning team, and Axel Buciel 16, and thus it was decided that Turk Telekom will play for a return to the strongest competition in which it last played in the 1997/98 season!

The team from Ankara will fight for that success in the final on the away court, in the Gran Canaria hall in Las Palmas, where Juventud fell this Thursday, also in a dramatic match (89:86), with great games from the local basketball players, winger Nicolas Brusin, playmaker Andrew Albisio (17 points), center Kalifa Diop (9 points, 6 rebounds) and the rest of the team… It is also important to point out that the Serbian veteran and former Red Star basketball player Oliver Stević also play in the deciding game for Gran Canaria and will have a chance to win a place in the strongest competition at the age of 39!

The winner of the Eurocup and winner of the place in the Euroleague will be announced on May 3, and Gran Canaria is playing to return to the strongest competition, in which it debuted in the 2018/19 season. It will be a big final, with a huge stake – a place in the company of the best.

