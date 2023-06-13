Gran Canaria withdrew from the Euroleague | Sports

This will make all fans of the “eternal” rivals happy!

Source: MN PRESS

The Spanish club Gran Canaria, winner of the Eurocup in the last season, gave up participation in the Euroleague. The Spanish club released an official statement stating that it has decided to give up its place in the strongest competition due to financial reasons.

“After the situation was analyzed and a vote was taken, the club management unanimously decided not to participate in the Euroleague due to finances and to play in the Eurocup again.” it is stated.

This is the decision of the Spanish club was somewhat expectedand the withdrawal is certainly good news for the Serbian clubs, Crvena zvezda Meridianbet and Partizan, because another “invitation card” has been created, and it is known that the Belgrade “eternal rivals” are once again in the narrowest circle of favorites to win it – regardless of placement in the ABA league and who will triumph in the final.

The series for the title Partizan – Zvezda will start on Tuesday at 20:00 in Stark Arena, after great tension between the clubs and the regional and Serbian leagues.

After today’s abandonment of Gran Canaria, will the tension subside at least a shade while it appears that there will still be room for both Serbian clubs?