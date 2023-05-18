Home » Granit Xhaka goes from Arsenal to Bayer Leverkusen | Sports
Granit Xhaka made several scandals during his seven-year career at Arsenal.

Swiss representative Granit Xhaka will leave Arsenal at the end of the season, reports well-informed Italian journalist Niccolo Skira. Xhaka was one of the best footballers of the Gunners in the first part of the season, but after the World Cup, in which he provoked Serbian footballers as wellwas slowly falling in shape and it is obvious that he is Mikel Arteta estimated that reinforcements are needed in his position to make Arsenal even more competitive in the title fight.

Xhaka has reportedly already agreed everything with Bayer Leverkusen, so he will return to Germany after seven years, and he is expected to be a very important cog in the team of promising coach Ćabi Alonso, who is playing with the “aspirins” today for the Europa League final against Roma (first match 1:0 for the “wolf”).

Unofficial information says that they will About 2.2 million euros per year belong to Xhakaand the contract will be signed until 2027. That circumstance particularly appeals to the Swiss, who has entered his thirties, and the question is whether Arsenal would have him in their plans for that long, especially considering its nature – as well as the fact that he was already in conflict with the fans for throwing the captain’s armband.

Granit Xhaka has been playing for Arsenal since 2016 and during that period he has appeared in almost 300 games and has a performance of 21 goals and 29 assists. He previously played for Borussia Monchengladbach and Basel.

