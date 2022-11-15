LONDON. There is controversy in the UK over the case of a two-year-old boy who died due to prolonged exposure to mold in the house where he lived in the north of England. This was determined by the coroner’s investigation published today on the death of the little one, Awaab Ishak, which took place in 2020 in Rochdale. According to medical examiner Joanne Kearsley, the death occurred “as a result of a severe respiratory condition due to prolonged exposure to mold in the place of residence.” The child’s father, Faisal Abdullah, who arrived in the country as an asylum seeker from Sudan in July 2015, complained about the dilapidated state of the house on several occasions, starting in 2017, addressing the company that had rented the apartment. Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (Rbh). He was simply advised to repaint the walls. The family told British media that they were discriminated against because of their origin. “There is no doubt, we have been treated this way because we are not from this country and we are less aware of how the system works in the UK.”