At 12.30 pm in London, at 1.30 pm Italian time, the vote of the British Conservative Party on who will be the successor of Boris Johnson in Downing Street will be known. The now former British premier had been forced to resign, after having lost a substantial part of his majority, due to the scandal involving Chris Pincher, who was very loyal to him. The investigation of the Sun on Pincher had arrived shortly after the one on the partygate, in which the premier was found celebrating at home with friends in the first period of the pandemic.

Remained in office until today, he will be succeeded by one of Rishi Sunak, former finance minister, or Liz Truss, foreign minister in office. The winner will be announced by the party’s parliamentary group leader, Graham Brady. The new prime minister will give his first speech in parliament before traveling to 10 Downing Street. Only tomorrow will Queen Elizabeth meet him to officially confer the office on him. For the first time in her 70-year reign, however, the meeting will not be held at Buckingham Palace but at the Queen’s summer estate at Balmoral in Scotland. This is because in recent months the sovereign has suffered from mobility problems and she cannot undertake the long journey from Scotland to the English capital.

Truss said that if she was appointed prime minister, she would have a £ 30,000 plan in place to cut taxes. The tax burden is in fact the problem of the slow growth of the country. Investors are worried about the cut proposed by the Foreign Minister, as it could raise the interest rates of the Bank of England and aggravate inflation and recession which, according to experts, should last until 2024. He hopes the victory of the Truss, instead, the French Foreign Minister, Catherine Colonna. “We hope there is a new start in Franco-British relations, they deserve it. Today these relations are not up to the role that our two countries should play “