Home /ilpiccolo/italia-mondo Great Britain, today the Tories will appoint Boris Johnson’s successor.
/ilpiccolo/italia-mondo/lastampa/esteri/messaggeroveneto/italia-mondoWorld

Great Britain, today the Tories will appoint Boris Johnson’s successor.

by admin
Great Britain, today the Tories will appoint Boris Johnson’s successor.

At 12.30 pm in London, at 1.30 pm Italian time, the vote of the British Conservative Party on who will be the successor of Boris Johnson in Downing Street will be known. The now former British premier had been forced to resign, after having lost a substantial part of his majority, due to the scandal involving Chris Pincher, who was very loyal to him. The investigation of the Sun on Pincher had arrived shortly after the one on the partygate, in which the premier was found celebrating at home with friends in the first period of the pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth will not go to London to appoint the new prime minister. Fears for his health

Remained in office until today, he will be succeeded by one of Rishi Sunak, former finance minister, or Liz Truss, foreign minister in office. The winner will be announced by the party’s parliamentary group leader, Graham Brady. The new prime minister will give his first speech in parliament before traveling to 10 Downing Street. Only tomorrow will Queen Elizabeth meet him to officially confer the office on him. For the first time in her 70-year reign, however, the meeting will not be held at Buckingham Palace but at the Queen’s summer estate at Balmoral in Scotland. This is because in recent months the sovereign has suffered from mobility problems and she cannot undertake the long journey from Scotland to the English capital.

Truss said that if she was appointed prime minister, she would have a £ 30,000 plan in place to cut taxes. The tax burden is in fact the problem of the slow growth of the country. Investors are worried about the cut proposed by the Foreign Minister, as it could raise the interest rates of the Bank of England and aggravate inflation and recession which, according to experts, should last until 2024. He hopes the victory of the Truss, instead, the French Foreign Minister, Catherine Colonna. “We hope there is a new start in Franco-British relations, they deserve it. Today these relations are not up to the role that our two countries should play “

See also  The Biden administration released 16,000 illegal immigrants who tested positive for the virus into the United States

You may also like

Ukraine calls on Germany to reinforce weapons and...

Medical Biotechnology | Monkeypox epidemic spreads globally, and...

Kabul, suicide attack in front of the Russian...

Fog of war: Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russian forces...

Ukraine latest news. Sanctions, Moscow threatens: “Global storm...

China, 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Sichuan province

Major Power Diplomacy｜In this ancient civilization on the...

Chile, new Constitution rejected by the referendum. Boric...

Inflation situation is severe, Germany pushes 65 billion...

Chile, protests after the no to the new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy