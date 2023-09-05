Home » Greece, after the fires the torrential rains: the city of Volos on its knees. The mayor’s appeal: “Stay at home”
Greece, after the fires the torrential rains: the city of Volos on its knees. The mayor’s appeal: “Stay at home”

One man died and hundreds of houses and streets were flooded in the port city of Volosin central Greece, after storms hit the area for ten hours. A cattle rancher was crushed by a collapsed wall in a downpour, while another ransacked by a torrent is missing. The hospital was also flooded and the authorities issued a traffic ban due to bad weather. The mayor, Achilleas Beos, urged residents to stay indoors due to the torrential rains that have hit Greece, already overwhelmed and brought to its knees for weeks by devastating fires. Beos launched an appeal to citizens: “Please stay at home. We shouldn’t mourn any lives. Don’t move, it’s dangerous. Human lives come first,” the mayor said.

