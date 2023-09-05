Home » With a franchise: 4 tips on how to build passive income
Business

With a franchise: 4 tips on how to build passive income

by admin
With a franchise: 4 tips on how to build passive income

Erika and Kareem Hall became Soccer Shots franchisees in 2018 and opened their second location in 2021. Courtesy of Erika and Kareem Hall

Erika and Kareem Hall started thinking about passive income opportunities in 2017.

The Atlanta, USA-based couple with two children considered real estate investing, a popular wealth-building strategy. However, after doing their own research, they came to the conclusion that by investing in a franchise, they would get better returns and might have to work less.

Franchising is a business model in which a franchisor licenses his business idea, brand or concept to other entrepreneurs, the franchisees, for a fee or a share of the sales.

In September 2018, they started as a franchisee of a youth soccer program called Soccer Shots. Already in their second year as owners they made a profit. In 2021 they expanded into a second Soccer Shots location.

read too

Passive income with Airbnb: 29-year-old rents holiday apartments and makes up to 100,000 euros a month

The Halls have earned more than $1 million from their two franchises since launching in January 2019, according to income statements viewed by Business Insider. They’ve made six-figure sales in a single month and are consistently making five-figure profits a month.

Both work full-time—Erika is a professor at Emory University Business School, while Kareem runs his own consulting firm—and spend an average of one to two hours a week working on Soccer Shots.

See also  Open Fiber with Virgin Fibra: partnership for ultra-fast connectivity in Italy

You may also like

Governor DeSantis’s Opt-Out of Federal Rebate Program Raises...

Trading, data strategy and statistics: five stories of...

Avianca Announces Important Management Changes: Frederico Pedreira Becomes...

Superbonus, the rules in force and what can...

Increased Consultations and Market Activity After Beijing’s “Recognize...

SAP will end support for Russian customers at...

ACS’s Flatiron Awarded $138.7 Million Contract for Bridge...

Resolution 19 of 08/29/2023 – Issue of public...

Tesla breaks down and blocks a road for...

The Arrival of the New 2024 Subaru Crosstrek...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy