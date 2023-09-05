Selective contract for diabetic foot syndrome: HealthPortal creates better networking between doctors

Kiel/Bonn/Neumünster/Bad Segeberg – With the HealthPortal of gevko as a new digital exchange platform, the doctors in Schleswig-Holstein involved in the ‘Diabetic Foot Syndrome’ care contract can now exchange information even better. The health portal of gevko, an AOK subsidiary, represents another milestone in digitization in outpatient care. The information stored in the portal is available to the doctors involved and to case management at any time in an electronic file. “By implementing the selective contract for diabetic foot syndrome in the HealthPortal, unfavorable courses of the disease, including amputations, can be avoided for our policyholders, or at least significantly delayed. This increases the quality of life of those affected and at the same time avoids follow-up costs that arise from insufficient coordination and the lack of mandatory quality-assured treatment paths,” says Tom Ackermann, CEO of AOK NordWest.

The selective contract between the AOK NordWest, the Working Group of Diabetological Practices (AG DSP) in Schleswig-Holstein e. V. and the Schleswig-Holstein Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KVSH) is aimed at people insured by the AOK NordWest with diabetic foot syndrome. The aim of the care concept is to increase the quality of treatment through bindingly defined treatment paths and to promote more intensive cooperation between general practitioners and certified outpatient foot treatment facilities. The use of the HealthPortal was made possible by a corresponding contract change to the existing selective contract. This enables complete digital registration of patients and doctors, comprehensive progress and photo documentation as well as direct billing of the flat-rate remuneration between the doctors and the AOK NordWest.

The online platform supports the day-to-day work of the participating practices specializing in diabetology, general practitioners and specialists, as well as the appropriately qualified employees in case management. The information stored in the portal and created case-specifically is available to all doctors involved at any time in the form of an indication-specific electronic case file. In the future, the integration of cooperating hospitals is also being sought. Prof. Dr. with. Guido NoelleManaging Director of gevko: “In particular, the digital participation of all those involved in the course of treatment creates a density of information and transparency for them, which raises the digital design of supply contracts to a whole new level.”

Hauke ​​Wolters, board member of the working group of diabetological practices, adds: “With the HealthPortal, service providers can access a secure, clear and digital service platform. The advantage is the availability of information between the cooperation partners of this disease, which is to be treated in an interdisciplinary manner, and leads to fast, structured diagnostics and treatment of our patients.”

dr Monika Schliffke, Chairwoman of the KVSH Boardsays: “The portal reduces the bureaucratic effort for the contractual partners, thus facilitating the entire process and ensuring high-quality treatment for the patient through the network of doctors.”

The HealthPortal is currently used for the documentation of insured persons of the AOK NordWest. It is technically possible and desired that insured persons from other health insurance companies can also benefit from using the HealthPortal. The prerequisite for this is that the respective health insurance company joins the selective contract.