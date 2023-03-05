Cinque protesters under arrest e seven injured policemen: the balance of the clashes that broke out ad Athens during the mobilization for the victims of last Wednesday’s train crash. There were around 7,500 this morning, according to the policeto protest in front of the Parliament of Athens, after the disaster that claimed the lives of 57 people in Greece. Many of the protesters were featured in violent clashes with the police, others have set fire to dumpsters trash and thrown bottles molotov, to the cry of “murderous government”. Law enforcement officers responded with tear gas, stun grenades and lightening charges.

Il disaster railway it was in fact caused by human error e negligence. Which aroused the anger of students, railway and public sector employees, who invited all citizens to demonstrate, also proclaiming strikes of trains and subways throughout the country.

The fact that the prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologized, through a message posted on his Facebook account, to all citizens and in particular to the relatives of the victims, for whom he expressed deep condolences, reiterating that “in Greece in 2023 it is not possible for two trains to travel in opposite directions on the same line and are not noticed by anyone”.