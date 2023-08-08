“Grendizer U” the Grendizer Reboot: between enthusiasm and fears.

The news spread like wildfire on the web, even the national level news organizations highlighted it. All this immediately put the enthusiasts who loved her deeds into turmoil and agitation, when in 1978 she landed in Italy giving an epochal turning point to animation. We are talking about the new series of “Grendizer U” the reboot of the legendary Grendizer.

The anime which will be released in 2024, will be produced by Studio Gaina with Master Go Nagai as executive producer, the direction is entrusted to Mitsuo Fukuda (Mobile Suit Gundam Seed), the screenplay will be by Ichiro Okuuchi (Code Geass), the character Design Yoshiyuki Sadamoto (Neon Genesis Evangelion), the music to Kohei Tanaka (One Piece).

For the moment, almost nothing has been seen, some images of Grendizer, Actarus and Koji and the first teaser trailer was lacking in anticipations, therefore absolutely nothing is known about the plot, while as regards the design of the characters, they are very rejuvenated with features androgynous and graphically very long-limbed. Devices that have aligned themselves with the new trends in animation.

We must be aware that more than 40 years have passed since its broadcast in our country, therefore a lot has changed and even if it will be inevitable to make comparisons with the vintage version, the viewer but above all the old enthusiast will have to see it with new eyes.

However, there is also an aspect that makes you think and leaves you perplexed: was this amarcord maneuver really necessary? Do certain titles that have had their day, entering the myth, the fan’s imagination, need to return to a context that no longer belongs to them? All with the risk of a sensational flop.

In 2024 the arduous sentence!

