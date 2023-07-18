Over 400 Alleged Members of Christian Sect Found Dead After Fast Until Death in Kenya

Title: Over 400 Dead Bodies Recovered from Christian Sect in Kenya, Investigation Underway

Subtitle: Pastor and Suspects in Police Custody as Authorities Blamed for Negligence

Date: [Current Date]

[City, Country] – Authorities in southern Kenya have made a grim discovery as the death toll rises to over 400 members of a Christian sect who were allegedly persuaded to fast until death in order to meet Jesus Christ. The shocking news comes after new bodies were unearthed in a forest in the coastal county of Kilifi, according to the local police.

Regional police commissioner for the Kenyan coast, Rhoda Onyancha, confirmed on Monday that 403 deaths have now been reported, with the number of rescued survivors remaining at 95. Over 613 people have been reported missing so far, while nearly 260 DNA samples have been collected from potential relatives in a bid to identify the deceased.

Authorities have launched the fourth phase of exhumations in the Shakahola forest, an expansive area spanning over 320 hectares. The majority of bodies related to the so-called “Shakahola massacre” have been recovered in the forest, while only a few individuals lost their lives in hospitals due to the severity of their condition.

Chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor revealed that of the 338 bodies examined to date, 117 were minors and 201 were adults. Unfortunately, advanced decomposition in 20 bodies has made it impossible to determine their age. Autopsies further revealed that all bodies displayed signs of starvation, with some, particularly minors, also exhibiting signs of strangulation and suffocation.

Initial police investigations suggest that the faithful were coerced to continue fasting against their will, indicating a potential case of forced starvation. To date, 37 suspects have been arrested in connection to the tragic events, with several individuals, including the alleged sect leader, Pastor Paul Mackenzie, remaining in custody.

The unfolding events have sent shockwaves across the country, prompting Kenya’s Interior Minister, Kithure Kindiki, to testify before a Senate commission investigating the matter. Kindiki criticized the security forces and justice system for their alleged negligence, claiming that previous complaints lodged against Mackenzie were not addressed appropriately. Ironically, Mackenzie was previously arrested last March in connection with the deaths of two children in similar circumstances but had ultimately been released on probation.

Pastor Paul Mackenzie, leader of the Good News International Church, has been in police custody since April 14. The investigation into the sect’s activities and the tragic consequences it has wrought upon its followers is ongoing.

As the nation grapples with the shocking revelations, questions are being raised regarding the role of authorities and the need for improved oversight to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. The investigation seeks to shed light on the circumstances surrounding these tragic deaths and ensure justice is served.

The impact of this event on the Kenyan community at large is immeasurable, and a thorough investigation is necessary not only to understand how such an atrocity unfolded but also to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

