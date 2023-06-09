Greta graduates and announces the end of the Friday strikes for the climate: “I will participate in other demonstrations”

“Today I graduate, which means I will no longer be able to strike at school for the climate. So this is the last school strike for me and I guess I have to write something on this day.’ Thus Greta Thunberg on Twitter posting photos of “protest number 251” for the climate in front of her school. However, the initiator of the Fridays for Future movement plans to participate in other forms of demonstrations on Fridays.

“We have no choice but to do everything we can. The fight has just begun. There are people who, in the name of greed, profit and economic growth, continue to destabilize the biosphere and our life support systems. We are rapidly approaching potential ecological and climatic tipping points beyond our control,” Greta wrote.

Greta’s protest on climate change, from which the Fridays For Future movement was born, began in 2018, when the young Swedish activist decided not to attend school until the next political elections in her country to take a stand after the anomalous heat waves that had affected Sweden in the previous summer.