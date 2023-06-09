Primerent is a partner of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia – Sport Marketing News

continues the 17th edition of the prestigious one-make championship Porsche Carrera Cup Italy which, after the opening of the season last April at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, makes an appointment on next 10 and 11 June at the Autodromo di Vallelungafor two days of intense competition.

Primerentleading company in Italy and Europe for the short and medium-term rental of high-end cars, has been an official partner of the championship for five yearswith which it shares its exclusive DNA and passion for luxury automotive. The Primerent fleet offers some of the most wanted Porsche modelsincluding the Porsche Panamera, Porsche 911, Porsche Cayenne, Full Electric Porsche Taycan and Porsche Macan.

A weekend of races and high performances, in which to breathe the adrenaline that only an event like the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia can offer, with the participation of great riders, also coming from MotoGP, such as Jorge Lorenzoa Spaniard who has already won multiple World Championship titles.

The leading company in high-end car rental, as official partner, is the protagonist of all six appointments with the “targa Primerent” on the latest model of the 992 GT3Cup cars in the race and beyond: in each stage, reward the Most Valuable Gentleman driver of the weekend on the track. This year the format of the prestigious one-make championship, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of the German car manufacturer, has been slightly revised: longer races, elimination of the inversion of positions on the starting grid for race 2 and qualifying which will also decide the pole position and the line-up for the Sunday race, which now assumes the same importance and assigns the same points as in race 1.