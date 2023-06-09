Djibouti: Third largest container port on the continent in the World Bank ranking

The port of Djibouti, the main port of call for goods bound for Ethiopia, ranked third in the African continent in the CPPI 2022 index compiled by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence have pointed out that most of the continent’s ports suffer from excessive duration of loading-unloading cycles, which represents a constant risk of supply chain disruption.

Aside from two ports located in North Africa and the one in Djibouti, Africa’s port infrastructure was among the worst in the world in 2022, according to the report. The Moroccan port of Tanger Med ranked 1st on an African scale and 4th on a global scale, moving up two places in the world rankings compared to the 2021 edition of the index. Tanger Med is followed by Port Said (Egypt), which occupied the 10th position in the world rankings, while the Port of Djibouti was ranked 26th in the world rankings, making Djibouti the largest efficient port facility in Africa sub-Saharan. The top two container ports in the world are Yangshan (China) and Salalah (Oman). [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

