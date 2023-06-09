Home » Djibouti: Third largest container port on the continent in the World Bank ranking
Business

Djibouti: Third largest container port on the continent in the World Bank ranking

by admin

The port of Djibouti, the main port of call for goods bound for Ethiopia, ranked third in the African continent in the CPPI 2022 index compiled by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence have pointed out that most of the continent’s ports suffer from excessive duration of loading-unloading cycles, which represents a constant risk of supply chain disruption.

Aside from two ports located in North Africa and the one in Djibouti, Africa’s port infrastructure was among the worst in the world in 2022, according to the report. The Moroccan port of Tanger Med ranked 1st on an African scale and 4th on a global scale, moving up two places in the world rankings compared to the 2021 edition of the index. Tanger Med is followed by Port Said (Egypt), which occupied the 10th position in the world rankings, while the Port of Djibouti was ranked 26th in the world rankings, making Djibouti the largest efficient port facility in Africa sub-Saharan. The top two container ports in the world are Yangshan (China) and Salalah (Oman). [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read the Zoom of Africa and Business on the important logistic developments in the continent: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/golfo-chiama-africa

See also  Sarri, "Lazio out of the Conference due to lack of energy" - Football

You may also like

Netflix: US subscribers on the rise after account...

Romagna, many cancellations by German tourists: in July...

Volvo XC60 commercial leasing: This is the best...

Waste, Capuano (Conai): Italian excellence in recycling must...

Career Opportunities: Children with this trait are at...

The spread is at its lowest for the...

The price of a new car? 40% is...

Migrants, Orban fires on the EU agreement. And...

Artificial intelligence, lights and above all shadows

Morandi, users pay for Aspi’s “compensation” tunnel. What...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy