The attack on the Nova Kakhovka dam is “yet another atrocity that leaves the world speechless”, the “continuation of the unjustified invasion of Ukraine”. The environmental activist does not mince words Greta Thunbergwhich calls the disaster “an ecocide, for which Moscow must be held responsible”.

