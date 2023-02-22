by palermotoday.it – ​​7 seconds ago

Five women who get together, in a haute couture atelier, to try on bridesmaid dresses for the wedding of a dear friend of theirs: this is how “Consummate Brides” takes shape, the comedy written by…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Fun guaranteed with “Spose consumate”, the comedy staged at the Teatro Sant’Eugenio appeared 7 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».