Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola behaved inappropriately during the big derby against Liverpool.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola got in the face of Liverpool player Kostas Tsimikas during the big City-Liverpool derby last weekend, and the Football Association of England immediately launched an investigation. However, the Spaniard will not be punished for provoking the player.

The City manager was accused of acting “out of style” as he celebrated by provoking a player from the team that has been his biggest rival since he arrived in England in 2016.

Guardiola celebrated equally aggressively in front of Liverpool midfielder Arturo Melo, and former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand admitted that he envied the players for restraining themselves.

“As for that celebration, I don’t know how Cimikas didn’t push him away. He couldn’t help himself“, said Ferdinand, while Pep defended himself with these words: “I was happy and I said to him ‘How beautiful is our goal?’ That’s all’“.

Guardiola was initially accused of breaking the “E3” rule, which states that no actor may behave in any inappropriate manner, nor may they bring the game into disrepute. However, the Spaniard will not be sanctioned.

“I’m sorry. Talk to Cimikas, talk to Arturo about the lack of respect. Ask them if I showed some respect. I was just celebrating the goal“, added the head of the current Premier League champion.

