Of Mirko Graziano, sent to Reggio Emilia

Sassuolo equalized with Turin in the last match of the 28th day and held them back in the run-up to Europe

Il Sassuolo “slows down” after 4 consecutive victories (but is second in the second round), Turin draws in the second half a long match dominated, and returns from Reggio Emilia with a pinch of bitterness in the mouth. The goal of Pinamonti (undersized touch after Milinkovic’s short deflection on Berardi’s left) is in fact the only true black-green flash in a first fraction at times dominated by the Juric band. Taurus evening straightens it out sanabriamid-take, with a splendid flying header on an assist from Lazaro: eighth center in the league for the Paraguayan; golden assist for the Austrian, who returned after almost three months.

Sassuolo practically complete, up front is Berardi with Pinamonti and Laurienté. And grenade schierano Vlasic e Radonjic close to Sanabria, while in defense Juric chooses Gravillon on the centre-right. In the first half Toro makes the game, creates many dangerous situations from the parts of Consigli: blocking the sure-hit conclusions of Sanabria (flying spin that slams into Rogerio) and Rodriguez (left-footed diagonal deflected by Toljan); Then, l

a clamorosa traversa di Radonjic which finalizes a combination of all Vlasic-Sanabria quality.

In between, even a header from Sanabria just wide from a corner from the right. There is no malice: the Taurus is often handsome, clean in construction, but in the last 20 meters he too often gives the impression of preferring foil even when a machete would be needed. AND for Sassuolo then the only real important play of Berardi's match is enough (realized precisely by Pinamonti) to go ahead at half-time. In the second half, few emotions, two goals (one on each side) canceled by the Var and the prowess of Sanabria. In the final, even more Bull than Sassuolo. «My goal for the national team? I have never argued with Mancini», says Pinamonti.