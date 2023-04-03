Mexico is the guest country of honor at the Bogotá International Book Fair and this year commemorates 200 years of bilateral relations with Colombiasince the signing of the Treaty of Union, League and Perpetual Confederation, signed in 1823. A bond of deep brotherhood has been consolidated between both countries.

To celebrate and reaffirm this link, FILBo 2023 welcomes Mexico as the guest of honor country. Within the framework of this invitation, the Fondo de Cultura Económica, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico and the Ministry of Culture of Mexico have designed the Mexico Pavilion of 3,000 m2 to house a sample of the rich literary, cultural and historical universe of the Mexican nation, which will have two bookstores with about 30,000 copies, presentations and talks with authors, artistic exhibitions, musical shows, gastronomic samples and a delegation of 200 people.

The motto of Mexico is “Roots and encounters: for a future of peace for Our America”, and its activities will revolve around the commemoration of four fundamental milestones in Mexican history: the 200 years of relations between Mexico and Colombia, the 100 years of the birth of muralism, the 90 years of the foundation of the Economic Culture Fund and the centennial of the death of the revolutionary hero Francisco Villa. A tribute will also be paid to the writer Gabriel Garcia Marquezsymbol of union between the two countries.

“Few countries can boast a brotherhood as close as the one between Colombia and Mexico. From the cultural, political, historical and social aspects, they are two nations that have followed similar and complementary paths. We are very happy to be the Guest of Honor Country of the FILBo for the third time”, affirmed Marco Barrera Bassols, coordinator of international relations of the Fondo de Cultura Económica.

Mexico Pavilion

The pavilion will be a space destined for the dialogue and encounter between cultures. In 3000 square meters and under the concept of ecological and sustainable pavilion, with will accommodate the bookstore ‘From the heart’ and the children’s bookstore named ‘The worst lady in the world’, intended for children, with a total of more than 30,000 copies. Also will accommodate he Pedro Paramo Auditorium with a capacity of 350 people that upon completion will be donated to the Museum of Memory in Bogotá and a workshop area with a capacity for 20 people.

In addition to these exhibitions, it will be installed in the Gabriel García Márquez Cultural Center “All that glitters is gold”of the young artist Triana Parera.