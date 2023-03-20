The festival White Letter It will feature daily conversations with writers, lectures set to music, debates, artistic workshops, meetings with school audiences, and editorial presentations.

The fifteenth edition of White Letter, the Bilbao International Festival of Literature, is held from March 28 to April 1 at the Azkuna Zentroa. This year, under the title “Write / Edit / Read”, one looks at writing, editing and reading as part of the same process understood as a joint creative task, in which none of these practices can be separated from the others. The Festival thus reflects the new ways of devising, producing, distributing, communicating and consuming literature, through authors to whom nothing of the literary process is alien. This is the case of referents of contemporary literature such as Manuel Rivas, Gonçalo M. Tavares, Juan Pablo Villalobos o Elvira Navarro; of new voices of the current narrative such as Pol Guasch, Munir Hachemi, Leire Bilbao o Sarah Torres; of authors like Katixa Aguirre y Eider Rodriguez, which represent the new Basque literary scene; and heterogeneous creators who approach writing from anthropology, philosophy, psychology or interpretation as Iñigo Martinez Peña, Jon Gerediaga o Bob Pop.

In some moments they will be conversations; in others, music and moving images are added to writing and reading, proposing new literary experiences, such as the musical encounter between the writer Ivan the Knight and the singer Miren Narbaiza; or the audiovisual show of Abraham Bob with which the Festival opens.

Until 2018 White Letter It maintained a similar format, centered on the conversations of authors and authors in the Auditorium. In 2019, it was transformed to open up to new audiences, to other formats, in line with Azkuna Zentroa’s new mission as a connector between society and contemporary culture. Since then, in the festival the word crosses the border of the pages of books and establishes a dialogue with the rest of the artistic disciplines. With artist workshops to discover the narrative possibilities of art, concerts that blend sound and word, meetings of independent publishers and agents of literary production.

All the info in the White Letter website. This is the schedule:

17.03

CRISTINA RIVERA GARZA + ISABEL DE NAVERÁN – CONVERSATIONS in Kubo Baltza 18:30

PREMIO BBK WHITE LETTER BILBAO – DELIVERY OF PRIZE BBK in Kubo Baltza 11:00

28.03

ABRAHAM BOBA. THIS IS NOT A SONG – AUDIOVISUAL SHOW in Auditorium 19:00

ANJEL LERTXUNDI + ADAN KOVACSICS – CONVERSATIONS in Auditorium 17:30

29.03

MANUEL RIVAS + GONÇALO TAVARES – CONVERSATIONS in Auditorium 19:00

EXHIBITION OF THE INTERNATIONAL COMIC RESIDENCY. “HAY HOT!” in Gallery Mediateka BBK 18:30

MIREN NARBAIZA + IBAN ZALDUA – CONVERSATIONS in Sala Bastida 17:30

TENSAR THE TEXT – THE TENSIONED THREAD AS A RESOURCE FOR READING A BOOK – WORKSHOP in Mediateka BBK 17:00

30.03

POL GUASCH + MUNIR HACHEMI + LEIRE BILBAO + SARA TORRES – CONVERSATIONS in Auditorium 19:00

UXUE APAOLAZA + IRENE PUJADAS + BEÑAT SARASOLA – CONVERSATIONS in Sala Bastida 17:30

PRESENTATIONS: PUBLICATIONS Kubo Baltza in AZ 16:00

MEET/CONVERSATION: OTHER WAYS OF APPROACHING THE “BOOK” CONCEPT EDIT FROM THE MARGINS – WORKSHOP in Kubo Baltza 11:00

31.03

JUAN PABLO VILLALOBOS + ELVIRA NAVARRO + IVAN DE LA NUEZ – CONVERSATIONS in Auditorium 19:00

JON GEREDIAGA + IÑIGO MARTINEZ – CONVERSATIONS in Sala Bastida 17:30

MEETING WITH JUAN PABLO VILLALOBOS . “RAVAL STORIES” – WORKSHOP 11:00

01.04

BOB POP + ALBA CARBALLAL – CONVERSATIONS – Auditorium 19:00

CREATION OVER THE WORD IN AZ– PUBLICATIONS PRESENTATION in Kubo Baltza 12:00

EIDER RODRIGUEZ + KATIXA AGUIRRE– CONVERSATIONS in Kubo Baltza 11:00