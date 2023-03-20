Electricity consumption down in Italy in February. According to data from Terna, the company that manages the national transmission grid, demand totaled 25.1 billion kWh, a value 2.2% lower than in the same month in 2022. The industrial sector was also down : -6.8% compared to February 2022. The change compared to January 2023, with seasonally adjusted values, is instead positive and equal to +4.7%.
In the first two months of the year, the national requirement fell by 3.5% compared to the corresponding period of 2022 (-3.7% the adjusted value). In detail, this year February had the same number of working days (20) and an average monthly temperature about 0.7°C lower than in the same month in 2022. The electricity demand figure, seasonally adjusted and corrected by the effect temperature, decreased by 3.3%.
At the territorial level, the trend change in February 2023 was substantially stable in the South and in the islands (+0.2%), negative in the North (-3.4%) and in the Center (-1.7%). In cyclical terms, the value of electricity demand, seasonally adjusted and adjusted for the temperature effect, increased by 1.1% compared to January of this year.
Production
In February 2023, 81.2% of the Italian electricity demand was met with domestic production and the remainder (18.8%) with the balance of electricity exchanged with foreign countries. Net national production amounted to 20.5 billion kWh (-8.2%).
As regards the import-export balance, the change is equal to +33.3% due to the combined effect of a decrease in exports (-40.6%) and an increase in imports (+25.9% ).