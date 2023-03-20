Listen to the audio version of the article

Electricity consumption down in Italy in February. According to data from Terna, the company that manages the national transmission grid, demand totaled 25.1 billion kWh, a value 2.2% lower than in the same month in 2022. The industrial sector was also down : -6.8% compared to February 2022. The change compared to January 2023, with seasonally adjusted values, is instead positive and equal to +4.7%.

In the first two months of the year, the national requirement fell by 3.5% compared to the corresponding period of 2022 (-3.7% the adjusted value). In detail, this year February had the same number of working days (20) and an average monthly temperature about 0.7°C lower than in the same month in 2022. The electricity demand figure, seasonally adjusted and corrected by the effect temperature, decreased by 3.3%.

At the territorial level, the trend change in February 2023 was substantially stable in the South and in the islands (+0.2%), negative in the North (-3.4%) and in the Center (-1.7%). In cyclical terms, the value of electricity demand, seasonally adjusted and adjusted for the temperature effect, increased by 1.1% compared to January of this year.

Production

In February 2023, 81.2% of the Italian electricity demand was met with domestic production and the remainder (18.8%) with the balance of electricity exchanged with foreign countries. Net national production amounted to 20.5 billion kWh (-8.2%).

As regards the import-export balance, the change is equal to +33.3% due to the combined effect of a decrease in exports (-40.6%) and an increase in imports (+25.9% ).