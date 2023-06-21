Hadžibegić statements after Luxembourg | Sport

Here is what coach Faruk Hadžibegić said after the defeat against Luxembourg.

Source: Promo/FS BiH

„PI will allow everyone to give their vision of tonight’s game. My only obligation is to take responsibility as a selector. We have no right to explain this decline, but only to accept it as our reality. We have come to a practically lost situation. We only have a mathematical chance to qualify for the EP, if we win all the way to the end. It’s up to me to analyze tonight’s game and what we can do with this team. The physical decline was evident,” Hadžibegić began and then added:

“We have injured players. I neither can nor want to explain all these situations, there is no reason. It is a waste of time to say that something was good”.

The key moment of the match happened in the 56th minute when Amir Hadžiahmetović missed a penalty. The audience was surprised that this soccer player was the one who took the harshest punishment, and the selector revealed that it was an internal agreement between him and Miralem Pjanić, who is in charge of interruptions.

“It was an agreement between Pjanić, who is in charge of penalties, Amir took it and kicked.”

Hadžibegić then answered the journalist’s question somewhat cynically.

“We wanted to win, we are absolutely disappointed. I want you to analyze this match. These are the days that happen, I have to accept it, there is no analysis. You probably know football, while you say that. The problem is that you want to say something to please the audience, that’s your right. This morning we changed the formation due to an injury, the man can’t play, you didn’t see that and I accept it. You know Luxembourg well. I appreciate your opinion and will certainly include it in the next analysis. This team deserves better, everything was against us today.” concluded Hadžibegić.

“Dragons” have one win and three losses after four games, and currently second place Slovakia is seven points behind.