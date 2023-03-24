“At this moment, I cannot say whether Dzeko and Kolasinac will play against Slovakia,” Hadžibegić said after the victory over Iceland.

Source: Promo/Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina

After the game, the “dragons” coach Faruk Hadžibegić gave his opinion on today’s match.

“We won today because we took the opponent very seriously. We watched and ‘studied’ them. They caused us a lot of problems with long balls. They kept the same rhythm throughout the game, in the end it was difficult for us. The winner was decided by our quality and determination as well as a bit of luck. With our fans cheering us on, in key moments we achieved a result that satisfies us,” said Hadžibegić.

The coach also talked about the absence of Edin Dzeka and Sead Kolašinac.

“Regardless of the fact that he didn’t play and that we won, Dzeko was missing us on the field. I would have liked him to have played. He had a back injury, we tried everything to get him back, but it didn’t work. At the moment, I can’t say whether he and Kolasinac will play against Slovakia.”he added.

After that, Hadžibegić also mentioned Denis Huseinbašić, a young football player from Cologne.

“At the first press conference, I said that I would implement the ideas of the alliance, to rejuvenate the team. Tahirović played, Huseinbašić would have played too if he had come. I also announced that I will give a chance to players from the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina and I am glad that I could give Bilbia a chance”.

In the end, the selector resolved the situation with Stevanović, i.e. his decision to leave him in the stands for tonight’s game.

I was also saving something for the next game. Stevanović was not dropped from the team, he is our standard representative. I took the risk, Stevanović was not questioned at all. I saved it for the next game. I went to the room and explained everything to him, I told him that it was natural for him to be angry. I don’t even think he’s angry, I think he’s disappointed, which is very positive from his side, he’s a competitive guy. I will never call 25 players again, I don’t need a problem at the start”, concluded BiH coach Faruk Hadžibegić.

Ibrahim Šehić, the goalkeeper of our national team, also gave his opinion on today’s game.

“At the end there was a bit of work, but all in all the boys did a great job. The boys worked great all week and were focused. We knew the pitch was in a bit of a worse condition and we just played smart. These young boys will still mature , and today they played really well. They show great talent and dedication and we are a really good team. Qualifying started very well and this win is very important for confidence. Now we have Slovakia to analyze and prepare well. We want six points, as the selector said, let’s go there and win.”

The “dragons” have a new game on Sunday, and our national team will visit Slovakia, which played a draw with Luxembourg (0:0) tonight.