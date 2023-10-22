Home » Haira “Laupaportz aire ttipi” album review (2023)
Haira "Laupaportz aire ttipi" album review (2023)

Haira “Laupaportz aire ttipi” album review (2023)

The wealth accumulated in this album, AKA Peio Erramouspe Surprised-k Moï Moï collectiveIt is undoubtedly the result of the accumulated experience in the production of various projects. Because it is incredible, in such a short duration, the wide reach and ambition of Peio’s tunes. The Korg Poly 6 has become a wizard of synthesizers, and it makes the most of all the resources that the tool gives it. With astonishing ease and complete naturalness, he jumps from one tune to another, and sometimes in the same tune, from complex Jazz structures, to colorful techno-pop or to space kraut trips. In words, he is also able to combine Elizanburu’s classic poems or traditional melodies. You’ll say you’ve heard as many tunes and ideas as a double LP by the end of it. But no, there are 5 songs in total. No less, no more, with all elegance and in its proper measure. hairak it doesn’t need more to fascinate us but of course we are left thirsty for more.

