Home » Piazza Affari closes at -1.4% before S&P’s judgement
Business

Piazza Affari closes at -1.4% before S&P’s judgement

by admin
Piazza Affari closes at -1.4% before S&P’s judgement

Negative ending on Piazza Affari, in line with the other European stock exchanges. The Ftse Mib closes trading down by 1.4% to 27,357 points, with sales in particular on Saipem (-6.2%), Iveco (-4.65%) and MPS (-4%), while Nexi (+2.5%) ends in countertrend.

Fears of escalation of tensions in the Middle East are also holding back Wall Street, following a speech by Jerome Powell in which the Fed president left the door open to new rate increases if necessary, while stating that they should remain unchanged in November.

Bond yields falling, with the 10-year US Treasury at 4.9%. In Europe, the BTP-Bund spread rises above 202 basis points, with the Italian ten-year bond at 4.92%, awaiting the S&P verdict on Italy’s rating – currently at BBB with a stable outlook – scheduled for tonight at 10pm :00.

Among raw materials, oil is on the rise with Brent at 93 dollars a barrel, while gas remains above €50/Mwh. On Forex, euro/dollar slightly advanced to 1.059.

See also  Ftse Mib next to return with 40 members, here is the title excluded and the 4 new reserves. Changes also for the other Piazza Affari indices

You may also like

29th China Yiwu International Commodity (Standards) Expo: Gathering...

Tesla and China are ahead – E-cars: European...

DR Automobiles, Competition Authority investigation into Chinese cars...

State Administration for Market Regulation Releases Revised National...

“No Chinese would buy an electric car from...

Poste drops ahead of S&P on Italy, analysts...

Exploring the Future of IoT: Highlights from the...

Banks are increasingly closing branches and foregoing cash

Serie A, a new offer from Oaktree arrives...

2023 World Internet of Things Expo: Creating a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy