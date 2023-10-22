Piazza Affari closes at -1.4% before S&P’s judgement

Negative ending on Piazza Affari, in line with the other European stock exchanges. The Ftse Mib closes trading down by 1.4% to 27,357 points, with sales in particular on Saipem (-6.2%), Iveco (-4.65%) and MPS (-4%), while Nexi (+2.5%) ends in countertrend.

Fears of escalation of tensions in the Middle East are also holding back Wall Street, following a speech by Jerome Powell in which the Fed president left the door open to new rate increases if necessary, while stating that they should remain unchanged in November.

Bond yields falling, with the 10-year US Treasury at 4.9%. In Europe, the BTP-Bund spread rises above 202 basis points, with the Italian ten-year bond at 4.92%, awaiting the S&P verdict on Italy’s rating – currently at BBB with a stable outlook – scheduled for tonight at 10pm :00.

Among raw materials, oil is on the rise with Brent at 93 dollars a barrel, while gas remains above €50/Mwh. On Forex, euro/dollar slightly advanced to 1.059.

