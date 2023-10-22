Meloni: I walk with my head held high, we represent Italy with our back straight – News

“We represent an Italy that is proud and capable of giving trust to its citizens, which rewards merit and talent and honors work, an Italy with a straight back and a proud look, a just Italy”. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, said this, speaking with a video recorded yesterday from Egypt at “Winning Italy – A year of results”, an event organized by FdI at the Teatro Brancaccio in Rome to celebrate one year of government.

“It is six in the afternoon and I am in Cairo, for an international conference on the difficult crisis in the Middle East, a conference which Italy, which has always been a bridge between Europe, the Mediterranean and the Middle East, could not have missed and had to be represented at top level,” Meloni explained in the video. “I don’t know what time I will return to Italy, I’m not sure I will be able to be physically with you. I too am a human being and if there is anyone I can ask for understanding it is the sympathisers, representatives, militants and leaders of FI”.

“I am proud of what we have done, of us, of our ruling class and of myself, I can look in the mirror and still see the same person, I walked with my head held high, I did not compromise”, added the president of I advise myself by saying that I am “also proud of the unity of the majority because all attempts to divide us have failed and I am proud of the many results and objectives already achieved. I won’t list them, the video would be too long, the ministers will do it in today’s demonstration”. We want to “deeply reform what needs to be reformed without looking at anyone”, she added.

Meloni underlined in the video the support she found for her work: “A year ago I asked myself why so many were moved even at the moment of taking the oath. Now, with everything that has happened, I’ve asked myself again why around we still have so much affection and support from Italians, light years away from what the newspapers say, and now I know, it’s because we give representation to the real Italy, that of those who roll up their sleeves and work and who have been bypassed by clever and recommended ones”.

On the other hand, the prime minister noted, “the wickedness and the methods they use to weaken us have reached heights never seen before. We are the enemy to be defeated because we are a mirror, a mirror of their meanness. If we succeed, all these people he will have to deal with his conscience,” he added.

“What we are demonstrating is that you could achieve unimaginable results and do extraordinary things without having to be petty or having to take shortcuts or do unpresentable things or having to please unpresentable people,” Meloni said again. “If we succeed and are succeeding, all these people will have to deal with their consciences and I guarantee you that they will. So, no fear, head straight, look upwards and smile on the face. We have great things to achieve for our people and we will realize them.”

“The others – he added – can continue to roll in the mud, we will fly high. Are they convinced that in the end they will be able to make us lose our calm? So far only they have lost it because our shoulders are broad, our conscience is clear Our objectives are great and what is important for us is not to disappoint Italy and the Italians. I love you.”

