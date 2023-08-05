Haitians Contributing to the Development of the Dominican Republic, Says Minister of Higher Education

Title: Dominican Minister Acknowledges Haitian Contributions to the Country’s Development

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper “El País,” the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology (Mescyt), Franklin García Fermín, expressed his admiration for the significant contributions made by Haitians in the development of the Dominican Republic. Minister García Fermín emphasized that Haitians are actively involved in key sectors such as construction and agriculture, and their efforts continue to play a crucial role in the country’s growth.

During the interview, Minister García Fermín highlighted the Dominican Republic’s extensive support towards Haiti. He stated, “The Dominican Republic is the country that has contributed the most in favor of Haiti. In the construction sector, the majority are of Haitian origin. In agriculture too. Haitians are contributing a lot to the development of the country.” These remarks underline the essential role Haitian immigrants play in the nation’s workforce.

Furthermore, the minister emphasized the importance of education as a bridge between the two nations. Minister García Fermín stated that the Dominican Republic actively supports education among Haitian migrants, providing numerous scholarships that enable access to higher education. Currently, there are approximately 14,000 Haitians enrolled in higher education, out of a total of 600,000. Notably, not all of them are scholarship recipients, as many Haitians fund their studies independently.

Recognizing the challenges faced by Haiti, Minister García Fermín requested international assistance in pacifying the neighboring nation. He urged the international community to stand together in supporting Haiti during these turbulent times.

The interview, conducted by journalist Noor Mahtani for the “América Futura” section of international media, took place in Medellín, Colombia. It followed Minister García Fermín’s speech on educational challenges in the South American nation. This interview offers valuable insight into the Dominican Republic’s acknowledgment of Haitian contributions and its commitment to fostering education and solidarity between the two countries.

With ongoing efforts to uplift Haiti and promote collaboration, the Dominican Republic continues to recognize and value the invaluable contributions made by the Haitian population.

